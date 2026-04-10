Norman Powell DTD For April 10 Against Wizards Due To Groin Injury
Norman Powell (Groin) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Friday, April 10. As of Friday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 16.5 with a total of 243.5.
What It Means
Powell totaled seven points in his most recent appearance, a 128-114 loss to the Raptors on April 9. Powell leads his team in points per game (21.7), and averages 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.