Norman Powell DTD For April 10 Against Wizards Due To Groin Injury

Powell totaled seven points in his most recent appearance, a 128-114 loss to the Raptors on April 9. Powell leads his team in points per game (21.7), and averages 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

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