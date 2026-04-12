Nolan Traore DTD For April 12 Against Raptors (Illness)

Traore tallied 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and one block in his last game, a 125-108 loss to the Bucks on April 10. Traore is averaging 8.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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