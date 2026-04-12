Nolan Traore DTD For April 12 Against Raptors (Illness)
Nolan Traore (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Raptors on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Raptors are favored by 22.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
Traore tallied 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and one block in his last game, a 125-108 loss to the Bucks on April 10. Traore is averaging 8.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.