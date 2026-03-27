Noah Clowney DTD For March 27 Against Lakers Due To Wrist Injury
Noah Clowney (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Friday, March 27. As of Friday morning, the Lakers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 18, Clowney recorded three points and two rebounds in a 121-92 loss to the Thunder. Clowney is averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.