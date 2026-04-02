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Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney DTD For April 3 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

Noah Clowney (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Hawks are favored by 15.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

Clowney had four points, three rebounds and one block in his most recent action, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31. Clowney is tops on his squad in points per contest (12.3), and averages 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

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