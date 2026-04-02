Noah Clowney DTD For April 3 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

Clowney had four points, three rebounds and one block in his most recent action, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31. Clowney is tops on his squad in points per contest (12.3), and averages 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

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