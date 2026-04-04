Nikola Vučević Questionable April 5 Against Raptors Due To Finger Injury
Nikola Vucevic (Finger) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Raptors on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Celtics are favored by 10.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
Vucevic didn't score in his last appearance, a 120-100 win over the Mavericks on March 6. Vucevic leads his team in rebounding (8.6 per game), and averages 15.6 points and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.