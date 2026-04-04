Nikola Vučević Questionable April 5 Against Raptors Due To Finger Injury

Vucevic didn't score in his last appearance, a 120-100 win over the Mavericks on March 6. Vucevic leads his team in rebounding (8.6 per game), and averages 15.6 points and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.