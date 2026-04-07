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Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat

Nikola Jovic

Miami Heat • #5 SF

Nikola Jović Out April 7 Against Raptors Due To Ankle Injury

Nikola Jovic (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Heat are favored by 1 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 4, Jovic put up five points and two assists in a 152-136 win over the Wizards. Jovic is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jovic

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