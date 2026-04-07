Nikola Jović Out April 7 Against Raptors Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on April 4, Jovic put up five points and two assists in a 152-136 win over the Wizards. Jovic is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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