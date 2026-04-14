Nikola Jović DTD For NBA Play-In Against Hornets Due To Ankle Injury
Nikola Jovic (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament game against the Hornets on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Hornets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Jovic put up five points and two assists in his most recent game, a 152-136 win over the Wizards on April 4. Jovic averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.