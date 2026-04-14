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Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat

Nikola Jovic

Miami Heat • #5 SF

Nikola Jović DTD For NBA Play-In Against Hornets Due To Ankle Injury

Nikola Jovic (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament game against the Hornets on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Hornets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Jovic put up five points and two assists in his most recent game, a 152-136 win over the Wizards on April 4. Jovic averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jovic

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