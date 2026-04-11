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Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Questionable April 12 Against Heat Due To Toe Injury

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Toe) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Hawks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 243.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10, Alexander-Walker had 18 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals and one block. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

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