Nickeil Alexander-Walker Questionable April 12 Against Heat Due To Toe Injury

In his last appearance, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10, Alexander-Walker had 18 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals and one block. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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