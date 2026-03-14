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Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton

Brooklyn Nets • #33 PF

Nic Claxton Out March 14 Against 76ers (Rest)

Nic Claxton (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Saturday, March 14. As of Friday evening, the 76ers are favored by 9 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 108-97 loss to the Hawks on March 12, Claxton put up eight points, four rebounds and two assists. Claxton paces his team in both rebounds (7.1 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 12.0 points. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nicolas Claxton

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