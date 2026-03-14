Nic Claxton Out March 14 Against 76ers (Rest)

In his last action, a 108-97 loss to the Hawks on March 12, Claxton put up eight points, four rebounds and two assists. Claxton paces his team in both rebounds (7.1 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 12.0 points. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

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