Nic Claxton DTD For April 3 Against Hawks (Illness)

Claxton totaled four points, four rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31. Claxton is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.0 per game) and assists (3.7), and averages 11.7 points. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

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