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Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton

Brooklyn Nets • #33 PF

Nic Claxton DTD For April 3 Against Hawks (Illness)

Nic Claxton (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Hawks on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Hawks are favored by 15.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

Claxton totaled four points, four rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31. Claxton is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.0 per game) and assists (3.7), and averages 11.7 points. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nicolas Claxton

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