Naz Reid Out April 10 Against Rockets Due To Injury Management Injury

Last time out on April 8, Reid posted 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in a 132-120 loss to the Magic. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

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