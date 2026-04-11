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Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid Out April 10 Against Rockets Due To Injury Management Injury

Naz Reid (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming game against the Rockets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday evening, the Rockets are favored by 10.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Reid posted 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in a 132-120 loss to the Magic. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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