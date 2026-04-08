Naji Marshall DTD For April 8 Against Suns Due To Undisclosed Injury

In his last game on April 7, Marshall recorded six points, two rebounds and three steals in a 116-103 loss to the Clippers. Marshall is averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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