FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall DTD For April 8 Against Suns Due To Undisclosed Injury

Naji Marshall (Undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Suns are favored by 10.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 7, Marshall recorded six points, two rebounds and three steals in a 116-103 loss to the Clippers. Marshall is averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naji Marshall

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News