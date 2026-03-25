Myles Turner Questionable March 25 Against Trail Blazers Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on March 23, Turner posted seven points, one steal and one block in a 129-96 loss to the Clippers. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

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