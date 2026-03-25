Myles Turner Questionable March 25 Against Trail Blazers Due To Calf Injury
Myles Turner (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Trail Blazers are favored by 13 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 23, Turner posted seven points, one steal and one block in a 129-96 loss to the Clippers. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.