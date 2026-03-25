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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner Questionable March 25 Against Trail Blazers Due To Calf Injury

Myles Turner (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Trail Blazers are favored by 13 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Turner posted seven points, one steal and one block in a 129-96 loss to the Clippers. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Myles Turner

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