Moussa Diabaté Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Magic Due To Hip Injury

Last time out on April 14, Diabate recorded eight points, 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in a 127-126 win over the Heat. Diabate averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

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