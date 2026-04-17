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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabaté Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Magic Due To Hip Injury

Moussa Diabate (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament matchup against the Magic on Friday, April 17. As of Friday morning, the Hornets are favored by 3 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 14, Diabate recorded eight points, 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in a 127-126 win over the Heat. Diabate averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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