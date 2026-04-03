Moussa Diabaté Questionable April 3 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury
Moussa Diabate (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Pacers on Friday, April 3. As of Friday afternoon, the Hornets are favored by 16 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 2, Diabate posted four points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 127-107 win over the Suns. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.