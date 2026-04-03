FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabaté Questionable April 3 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury

Moussa Diabate (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Pacers on Friday, April 3. As of Friday afternoon, the Hornets are favored by 16 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Diabate posted four points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 127-107 win over the Suns. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News