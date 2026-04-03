Moussa Diabaté Questionable April 3 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on April 2, Diabate posted four points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 127-107 win over the Suns. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

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