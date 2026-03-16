Moses Moody DTD For March 16 Against Wizards Due To Wrist Injury

In his most recent action, a 114-101 loss to the Clippers on March 2, Moody tallied 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Moody is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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