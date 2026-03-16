Moses Moody DTD For March 16 Against Wizards Due To Wrist Injury
Moses Moody (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Monday, March 16. As of Monday morning, the Warriors are favored by 7.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 114-101 loss to the Clippers on March 2, Moody tallied 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Moody is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.