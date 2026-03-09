FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson Out March 9 Against Clippers Due To Injury Management Injury

Mitchell Robinson (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Monday, March 9. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 with a total of 220.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Robinson recorded four points, four rebounds and one steal in a 110-97 loss to the Lakers. Robinson is averaging 5.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Mitchell Robinson

