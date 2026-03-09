Mitchell Robinson Out March 9 Against Clippers Due To Injury Management Injury
Mitchell Robinson (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Monday, March 9. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 8, Robinson recorded four points, four rebounds and one steal in a 110-97 loss to the Lakers. Robinson is averaging 5.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
