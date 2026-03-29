Miles McBride Questionable March 29 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury
Miles McBride (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Thunder on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 8.5 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 103-87 win over the Kings on Jan. 27, McBride tallied nine points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals. McBride is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.