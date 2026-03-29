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Miles McBride
New York Knicks

Miles McBride

New York Knicks • #2 PG

Miles McBride Questionable March 29 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury

Miles McBride (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Thunder on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 8.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 103-87 win over the Kings on Jan. 27, McBride tallied nine points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals. McBride is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles McBride

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