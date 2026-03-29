Miles McBride Questionable March 29 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game, a 103-87 win over the Kings on Jan. 27, McBride tallied nine points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals. McBride is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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