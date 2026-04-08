Mike Conley Out April 8 Against Magic (Rest)

Conley tallied eight points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Conley is averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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