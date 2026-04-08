Mike Conley Out April 8 Against Magic (Rest)
Mike Conley (Rest) is out for the upcoming game against the Magic on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Conley tallied eight points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Conley is averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.