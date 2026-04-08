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Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley

Minnesota Timberwolves • #10 PG

Mike Conley Out April 8 Against Magic (Rest)

Mike Conley (Rest) is out for the upcoming game against the Magic on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Conley tallied eight points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Conley is averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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