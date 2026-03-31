Max Strus DTD For March 31 Against Lakers Due To Foot Injury

Strus tallied 29 points, eight rebounds and one assist in his most recent action, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27. Strus is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

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