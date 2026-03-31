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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus DTD For March 31 Against Lakers Due To Foot Injury

Max Strus (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Lakers on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday morning, the Lakers are favored by 2 with a total of 237.5.

What It Means

Strus tallied 29 points, eight rebounds and one assist in his most recent action, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27. Strus is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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