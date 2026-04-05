Matas Buzelis Questionable April 5 Against Suns (Illness)

In his most recent appearance, a 136-96 loss to the Knicks on April 3, Buzelis totaled 11 points and six rebounds. Buzelis paces his team in both points (16.3 per game) and boards (5.8), and averages 2.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

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