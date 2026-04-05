Matas Buzelis Questionable April 5 Against Suns (Illness)
Matas Buzelis (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Sunday, April 5. As of Sunday morning, the Suns are favored by 10 with a total of 239.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 136-96 loss to the Knicks on April 3, Buzelis totaled 11 points and six rebounds. Buzelis paces his team in both points (16.3 per game) and boards (5.8), and averages 2.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.