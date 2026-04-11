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Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis DTD For April 12 Against Mavericks Due To Ankle Injury

Matas Buzelis (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Sunday, April 12.

What It Means

Buzelis put up 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks in his most recent game, a 127-103 loss to the Magic on April 10. Buzelis leads his squad in both points (16.3 per game) and boards (5.8), and averages 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

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