Matas Buzelis DTD For April 10 Against Magic (Illness)

In his last game on April 3, Buzelis put up 11 points and six rebounds in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Buzelis leads his team in both points (16.3 per game) and boards (5.8), and averages 2.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

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