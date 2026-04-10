Matas Buzelis DTD For April 10 Against Magic (Illness)
Matas Buzelis (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Magic are favored by 14.5 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 3, Buzelis put up 11 points and six rebounds in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Buzelis leads his team in both points (16.3 per game) and boards (5.8), and averages 2.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.