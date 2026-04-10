FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis DTD For April 10 Against Magic (Illness)

Matas Buzelis (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Magic are favored by 14.5 with a total of 242.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Buzelis put up 11 points and six rebounds in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Buzelis leads his team in both points (16.3 per game) and boards (5.8), and averages 2.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News