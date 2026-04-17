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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Warriors Due To Foot Injury

Mark Williams (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament game against the Warriors on Friday, April 17. As of Friday morning, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14, Williams put up four points, four rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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