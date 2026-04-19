Mark Williams Questionable For Game 1 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on April 14, Williams put up four points, four rebounds, two assists and three blocks in a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

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