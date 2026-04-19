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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams Questionable For Game 1 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury

Mark Williams (Foot) is questionable for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Thunder on Sunday, April 19. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 14 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 14, Williams put up four points, four rebounds, two assists and three blocks in a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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