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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams Out April 8 Against Mavericks (Rest)

Mark Williams (Rest) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday evening, the Suns are favored by 12.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

Williams had 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals in his last game, a 119-105 loss to the Rockets on April 7. Williams leads his squad in rebounding (8.0 per game), and averages 11.7 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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