Mark Williams Out April 8 Against Mavericks (Rest)

Williams had 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals in his last game, a 119-105 loss to the Rockets on April 7. Williams leads his squad in rebounding (8.0 per game), and averages 11.7 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

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