Mark Williams Out April 2 Against Hornets Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on March 3, Williams posted 10 points, nine rebounds and one steal in a 114-103 win over the Kings. Williams leads his team in rebounding (8.1 per game), and averages 11.6 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

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