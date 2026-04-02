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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams Out April 2 Against Hornets Due To Foot Injury

Mark Williams (Foot) is out for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Hornets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 3, Williams posted 10 points, nine rebounds and one steal in a 114-103 win over the Kings. Williams leads his team in rebounding (8.1 per game), and averages 11.6 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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