Mark Williams DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on April 10, Williams posted seven points, five rebounds and one block in a 101-73 loss to the Lakers. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

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