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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Foot Injury

Mark Williams (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament game against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 10, Williams posted seven points, five rebounds and one block in a 101-73 loss to the Lakers. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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