Marcus Smart DTD For April 10 Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21, Smart totaled two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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