Marcus Smart DTD For April 10 Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury
Marcus Smart (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Suns on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Suns are favored by 2 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21, Smart totaled two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.