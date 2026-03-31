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Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons

Marcus Sasser

Detroit Pistons • #25 SG

Marcus Sasser Questionable March 31 Against Raptors Due To Hip Injury

Marcus Sasser (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Raptors on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-110 loss to the Thunder on March 30, Sasser tallied 12 points, one rebound, four assists and one block. Sasser is averaging 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcus Sasser

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