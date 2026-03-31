Marcus Sasser Questionable March 31 Against Raptors Due To Hip Injury

In his last appearance, a 114-110 loss to the Thunder on March 30, Sasser tallied 12 points, one rebound, four assists and one block. Sasser is averaging 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.