Marcus Sasser DTD For April 4 Against 76ers Due To Hip Injury

Last time out on April 2, Sasser recorded two points and one assist in a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves. Sasser is averaging 5.6 points, 1.0 rebound, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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