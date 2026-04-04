Marcus Sasser DTD For April 4 Against 76ers Due To Hip Injury
Marcus Sasser (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Saturday, April 4. As of Friday evening, the 76ers are favored by 1 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 2, Sasser recorded two points and one assist in a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves. Sasser is averaging 5.6 points, 1.0 rebound, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.