FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings SG

Malik Monk DTD For March 11 Against Hornets Due To Ankle Injury

Malik Monk (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 12.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Monk put up four points in a 114-109 win over the Pacers. Monk is averaging 12.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Malik Monk

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News