Mac McClung DTD For April 3 Against Knicks Due To Abdomen Injury

McClung tallied eight points, two rebounds and one block in his most recent appearance, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. McClung is averaging 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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