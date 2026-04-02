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Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls

Mac McClung

Chicago Bulls • #5 PG

Mac McClung DTD For April 3 Against Knicks Due To Abdomen Injury

Mac McClung (Abdomen) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Knicks on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 16.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

McClung tallied eight points, two rebounds and one block in his most recent appearance, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. McClung is averaging 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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