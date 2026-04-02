Mac McClung DTD For April 3 Against Knicks Due To Abdomen Injury
Mac McClung (Abdomen) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Knicks on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 16.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
McClung tallied eight points, two rebounds and one block in his most recent appearance, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. McClung is averaging 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.