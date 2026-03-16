Luke Kornet Out March 16 Against Clippers Due To Knee Injury
Luke Kornet (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Monday, March 16. As of Monday morning, the Spurs are favored by 9.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Kornet tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and one assist in his last appearance, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14. Kornet is averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.