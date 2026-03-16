Luke Kornet Out March 16 Against Clippers Due To Knee Injury

Kornet tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and one assist in his last appearance, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14. Kornet is averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

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