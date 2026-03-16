FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet Out March 16 Against Clippers Due To Knee Injury

Luke Kornet (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Monday, March 16. As of Monday morning, the Spurs are favored by 9.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Kornet tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and one assist in his last appearance, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14. Kornet is averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kornet

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News