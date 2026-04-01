Luke Kornet Out April 1 Against Warriors Due To Knee Injury
Luke Kornet (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Warriors on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 30, Kornet posted 10 points, five rebounds and one assist in a 129-114 win over the Bulls. Kornet is averaging 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.