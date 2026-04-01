Luke Kornet Out April 1 Against Warriors Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 30, Kornet posted 10 points, five rebounds and one assist in a 129-114 win over the Bulls. Kornet is averaging 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

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