Luke Kennard Questionable April 10 Against Suns Due To Finger Injury

Kennard put up 14 points, two rebounds, eight assists and four steals in his most recent appearance, a 119-103 win over the Warriors on April 9. Kennard is averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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