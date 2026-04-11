Luke Kennard Questionable April 10 Against Suns Due To Finger Injury
Luke Kennard (Finger) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Suns on Friday, April 10. As of Friday evening, the Suns are favored by 2.5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
Kennard put up 14 points, two rebounds, eight assists and four steals in his most recent appearance, a 119-103 win over the Warriors on April 9. Kennard is averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.