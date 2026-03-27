Luka Dončić Questionable March 27 Against Nets Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on March 25, Doncic put up 43 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in a 137-130 win over the Pacers. Doncic is tops on his team in both points (33.6 per game) and assists (8.3), and averages 7.8 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.