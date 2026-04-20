Luka Dončić Out For Game 2 Due To Hamstring Injury

Last time out on April 2, Doncic posted 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

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