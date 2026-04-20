Luka Dončić Out For Game 2 Due To Hamstring Injury
Luka Doncic (Hamstring) is out for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Rockets on Tuesday, April 21. As of Monday evening, the Rockets are favored by 4.5 with a total of 206.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 2, Doncic posted 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.