FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Dončić Out For Game 2 Due To Hamstring Injury

Luka Doncic (Hamstring) is out for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Rockets on Tuesday, April 21. As of Monday evening, the Rockets are favored by 4.5 with a total of 206.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Doncic posted 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News