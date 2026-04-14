Luka Dončić Out For Game 1 Due To Hamstring Injury
Luka Doncic (Hamstring) is out for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Rockets on Saturday, April 18. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Rockets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 206.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2, Doncic had 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.