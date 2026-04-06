LJ Cryer Out April 5 Against Rockets (Illness)

Cryer had 12 points and one rebound in his most recent game, a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers on April 2. Cryer is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.1 steals per game this season.

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