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LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors

LJ Cryer

Golden State Warriors • #18 PG

LJ Cryer Out April 5 Against Rockets (Illness)

LJ Cryer (Illness) is out for the upcoming game against the Rockets on Sunday, April 5. As of Sunday evening, the Rockets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

Cryer had 12 points and one rebound in his most recent game, a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers on April 2. Cryer is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.1 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
LJ Cryer

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