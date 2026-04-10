LJ Cryer DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 119-103 loss to the Lakers on April 9, Cryer put up eight points, one rebound, two assists and one steal. Cryer is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.2 steals per game this season.

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