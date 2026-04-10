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LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors

LJ Cryer

Golden State Warriors • #18 PG

LJ Cryer DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

LJ Cryer (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 10.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 119-103 loss to the Lakers on April 9, Cryer put up eight points, one rebound, two assists and one steal. Cryer is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.2 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
LJ Cryer

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