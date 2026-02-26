FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets

Liam McNeeley

Charlotte Hornets • #33 SF

Liam McNeeley Out Feb. 26 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury

Liam McNeeley (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Wednesday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

McNeeley tallied one rebound in his last appearance, a 112-97 win over the Grizzlies on Jan. 28. McNeeley is averaging 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

Liam McNeeley

