Liam McNeeley Out Feb. 26 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury
Liam McNeeley (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Wednesday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
McNeeley tallied one rebound in his last appearance, a 112-97 win over the Grizzlies on Jan. 28. McNeeley is averaging 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.