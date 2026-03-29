Leaky Black Questionable March 29 Against Trail Blazers Due To Adductor Injury
Leaky Black (Adductor) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Black tallied four points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. Black is averaging 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.