FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Leaky Black
Washington Wizards

Leaky Black

Washington Wizards • #14 SF

Leaky Black Questionable March 29 Against Trail Blazers Due To Adductor Injury

Leaky Black (Adductor) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Black tallied four points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. Black is averaging 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Leaky Black

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News