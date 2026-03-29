Leaky Black Questionable March 29 Against Trail Blazers Due To Adductor Injury

Black tallied four points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. Black is averaging 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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