Leaky Black DTD For March 22 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury
Leaky Black (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Knicks on Sunday, March 22. As of Sunday morning, the Knicks are favored by 20 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Black put up 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12. Black is averaging 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.