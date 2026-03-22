Leaky Black DTD For March 22 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury

Black put up 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12. Black is averaging 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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