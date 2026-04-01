Landry Shamet DTD For April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Knee Injury
Landry Shamet (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. As of Tuesday evening, the Knicks are favored by 15 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Shamet had three points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in his last appearance, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20. Shamet is averaging 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.