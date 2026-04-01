Landry Shamet DTD For April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Knee Injury

Shamet had three points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in his last appearance, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20. Shamet is averaging 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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