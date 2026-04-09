Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 9 Against Wizards Due To Foot Injury

Olbrich had seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in his last action, a 129-98 win over the Wizards on April 7. Olbrich is averaging 2.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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