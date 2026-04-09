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Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls

Lachlan Olbrich

Chicago Bulls • #47 C

Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 9 Against Wizards Due To Foot Injury

Lachlan Olbrich (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Bulls are favored by 6 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

Olbrich had seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in his last action, a 129-98 win over the Wizards on April 7. Olbrich is averaging 2.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lachlan Olbrich

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