Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 7 Against Wizards Due To Plantar Injury
Lachlan Olbrich (Plantar ) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Bulls are favored by 4 with a total of 248.5.
What It Means
Olbrich had one point, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last game, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Olbrich is averaging 1.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.