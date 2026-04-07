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Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls

Lachlan Olbrich

Chicago Bulls • #47 C

Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 7 Against Wizards Due To Plantar Injury

Lachlan Olbrich (Plantar ) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Bulls are favored by 4 with a total of 248.5.

What It Means

Olbrich had one point, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last game, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Olbrich is averaging 1.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lachlan Olbrich

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