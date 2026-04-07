Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 7 Against Wizards Due To Plantar Injury

Olbrich had one point, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last game, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Olbrich is averaging 1.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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