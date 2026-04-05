Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 5 Against Suns Due To Foot Injury
Lachlan Olbrich (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Suns are favored by 10 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 3, Olbrich put up eight points, two rebounds and one assist in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Olbrich is averaging 2.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.