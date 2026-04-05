Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 5 Against Suns Due To Foot Injury

In his last game on April 3, Olbrich put up eight points, two rebounds and one assist in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Olbrich is averaging 2.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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