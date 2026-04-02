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Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls

Lachlan Olbrich

Chicago Bulls • #47 C

Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 3 Against Knicks Due To Plantar Injury

Lachlan Olbrich (Plantar) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Knicks on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 16.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Olbrich tallied eight points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block in his most recent game, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. Olbrich is averaging 1.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lachlan Olbrich

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