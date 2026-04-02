Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 3 Against Knicks Due To Plantar Injury

Olbrich tallied eight points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block in his most recent game, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. Olbrich is averaging 1.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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