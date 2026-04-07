Kristaps Porziņģis Questionable April 7 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on April 5, Porzingis put up nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 117-116 loss to the Rockets. Porzingis is averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

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