FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porziņģis Questionable April 7 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury

Kristaps Porzingis (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Kings on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 15.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Porzingis put up nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 117-116 loss to the Rockets. Porzingis is averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News