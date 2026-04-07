Kristaps Porziņģis Questionable April 7 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury
Kristaps Porzingis (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Kings on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 15.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 5, Porzingis put up nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 117-116 loss to the Rockets. Porzingis is averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.